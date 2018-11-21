image
Thursday, November 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

xXx 4: Taiwanese actor Jay Chou joins the Vin Diesel film

Hollywood

xXx 4: Taiwanese actor Jay Chou joins the Vin Diesel film

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 21 2018, 11.53 pm
back
Deepika PadukoneEntertainmenthollywoodJay ChouVin DieselxXx 4xXx: Return of Xander Cage
nextMandy Moore opts for blush pink for her wedding dress, ditches the classic white
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Guests who won't make it to the celebrations

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Hollywood celebs who may be spotted

xXx 4: Deepika Padukone confirmed for another adventure!