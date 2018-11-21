xXx 4: Taiwanese actor Jay Chou joins the Vin Diesel film

After xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the makers are now all set for xXx 4. The official cast of the film is yet to be announced. Vin Diesel will obviously be a part of it. The director of the movie, D.J. Caruso, also hints that Deepika Padukone may be seen in the next instalment of the xXx series. Now, Taiwanese actor, Jay Chou has joined the cast of the film.

Jay took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. In his post, he has written that the movie is going to be super exciting. He has revealed that his wife Hannah Quinlivan worked with The Rock (in the movie Skyscraper) and now, he is working with Vin.

While talking to variety.com, he said, “I’ve met DJ a number of times over the past few months and it’s very clear how talented he is as a director. I am looking forward to working with him and Vin in bringing this film to global audiences. This is an incredibly exciting film which I’m beyond happy to join.”

We are sure fans of Jay Chou would be quite excited to see him sharing screen space Vin Diesel in the movie.