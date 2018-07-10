You are the love of my life: Justin Bieber confirms engagement with Hailey Baldwin

It's a fresh chapter! Singing sensation Justin Bieber is now engaged to model Hailey Baldwin. While the news broke on Monday, we were waiting to hear from the lovebirds themselves. And here it is. Evidently overwhelmed and overjoyed, Justin shared this long, heartfelt and beautiful post on Instagram, along with a photograph of Hailey giving him a loving peck.

"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense," he writes.

The 21-year-old model gushed as she also acknowledged the new relationship on Twitter, sans mentioning Justin's name, however.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

While the internet showers blessings on the just-engaged couple, few were also curious to find out as to how Justin's former beau Selena Gomez is coping with it.

"Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care. Selena is totally over him. She had tried again to make it work that last time and it didn't work out," a source told E! News.

Okay then!