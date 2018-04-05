You cant take a selfie on the Cannes red carpet this year. Here's why

Have plans to take selfies at the Cannes Film Festival? Try not to! Senior festival official Thierry Fremaux said that selfies will be banned from the event this year. Anyone breaking this rule will not be allowed to see the films. According to him, when people take selfies while climbing the carpeted stairs to the venue, things become ‘disorganised’ and the programme ‘runs late.’

Besides that, Fremaux also has other concerns related to the selfie mania that has gripped this generation, including celebrities. “It’s not beautiful. It’s grotesque. It’s ridiculous. We want to restore a bit of decency,” he said. This ban doesn’t extend to photos clicked by phones. Only selfies.

"On the red carpet, the trivial aspect and the slowing down provoked by the disorder which these selfies create tarnishes the quality of [the red carpet experience] and of the festival as a whole," he told Le Film Francais.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time that Fremaux is taking a stand against selfies. He had previously tried doing it in 2015. He told The Hollywood Reporter "You never look as ugly as you do in a selfie."

The Cannes Film Festival reportedly implemented controversial rules before. The festival was criticized in 2015 for adopting a heels only policy, reports E!Online.