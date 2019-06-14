Antara Kashyap June 14 2019, 11.53 am June 14 2019, 11.53 am

Taylor Swift just dropped her new single You Need To Calm Down as a surprise and we literally cannot calm down! The new single comes just a couple of hours after the announcement of her new album Lover. The album or TS6 as her fans call is will be out on the 23rd of August 2019. The singer previously released a track called ME with Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco. The album announcement happened out of the blue and Swift announced that there will be 18 tracks in the album- the most number by the singer in any of her albums.

Taylor released the lyrical video of You Need To Calm Down on YouTube and it is full of rainbows, glitter, and confetti. The song is basically about Taylor 'shaking off' all her haters but in a very positive way, unlike her previous song Look What You Made Me Do. The song is divided into sections and each section deals with a certain issue, where Taylor calls out someone's misdemeanour and asks them to 'Calm Down'! The singer who is known for leaving clues in her Instagram posts and tracks to confuse her fans, put clues about this track in Me. The song features a fight between the lead couple where Brendon Urie asks Taylor Swift to calm down. This entire altercation happens in French, which is the language of romance, hinting that the entire album Lover will be a romantic one.

Check out the track below:

The issues in the songs are bullying, homophobia, double standards and dehumanizing celebrities by pitting them against each other. She has some very powerful lines, the most iconic is when she asks people to stop hating so much "Cause shade never made anybody less gay”. She also talks about the culture of celeb shaming pits influential women against each other. She says, "We've all got our crowns, you need to calm down!" Is this a reference to her burying the hatchet with longtime frenemy Katy Perry? We think so! In a nutshell, You Need To Calm Down is an upbeat 80esque BOP and it does the opposite of making people calm, it makes them feel empowered!