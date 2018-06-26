Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones blames MTV for depicting her like a ‘monster’

The 21-year-old Ashley Jones who is seen in the Teen Mom spinoff, Young and Pregnant is severely regretting her decision of joining the show. It’s barely been few days since she has joined and she has started to have complaints with the show’s production team and the channel, acting like a seasoned pro.

She has lashed out at MTV for making her look like a monster. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, that writes about your favourite reality shows, Ashley said, ”I love how the other girls are all smiling and happy and you choose to post none of those happy moments for me. All those hours of filming and all the positivity I spread and y’all didn’t show any of it. No trust for the producers or anyone else that works on the show and knows the kind of person that I am but says nothing to editing.”

She even said that many fights between her and baby daddy Bariki Smith were staged just to please the cameras. She said, “If you want to see how me and Bar really are, on a daily basis without these edited ass scripted fights join my YouTube channel.” However, last month, she had placed allegations against Bar of domestic violence during an Instagram live video.

The couple shares a daughter named Holly currently, but Bar’s mother states that they are no longer together.