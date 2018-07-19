Your wait is over! Joker origin movie now gets a release date

Oscar-nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker origin movie was recently announced to begin production later this year with a whopping budget of $55 million. While you couldn’t contain excitement for the further details of the film, your wait is finally over! The film now has a release date! And, it will be helmed by Todd Philips who will also serve as co-writer alongside Scott Silver.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the film will hit the screens on October 4, 2019. The film, which is set in the 80s, will see Phoenix essaying the role of the iconic villain Joker.

Describing the film, Warner Bros said, “The film centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips' exploration of a man disregarded by society is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale."

The film will be produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Richard Baratta and will have no connection to the existing DC film universe-which includes Wonder Woman and Justice League.

Warner Bros is also producing another standalone Joker movie, starring Jared Leto, who first essayed the character in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, 2016.