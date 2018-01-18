Zac Efron shares first pic in character as serial killer Ted Bundy

Zac Efron has shared the first photograph of himself in his latest role as American serial killer Ted Bundy for his upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The filming of this new flick is slated to start on Thursday. The 30-year-old actor tweeted a black and white snap that shows him posing for Bundy's mug shot and wrote: 'Meet Ted. #BehindTheScenes.'

The singing basketball player Troy in High School Musical plays one of America's most prolific serial killers this time. The movie tells the story of Bundy's crimes from the point of view of his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins), who for years refused to believe that Bundy had carried out the murders. However, she was the one who turned him into law enforcement finally.

Meet Liz... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 17, 2018 at 12:23pm PST

28-year-old Collins, who plays Kloepfer’s character also shared a snap of herself in character and couple of photos from the set via social media. 'Meet Liz...' she wrote alongside an Instagram photo showing her in straight long hair, flared jeans and a peasant blouse. This gave us a good 1970s feel.

The film which is being directed by Joe Berlinger also stars John Malkovich as Judge Edward Cowart, who presided over Bundy's televised trial in 1979 and imposed the death sentence on him. As of now, no release date has been given to the film.