Zachary Levi's New Shazam! trailer rumoured to debut in January

After a series of films from Marvel Studios, it is now time for DC Comics to tease their fans. A second trailer for the latest DC Extended Universe film, Shazam!, is likely to be debuted this month. According to an industry insider and writer for SuperBrosMovies.com, Daniel Richtman claims that the new teaser for the film is scheduled to release on January 19. Richtman’s claims may hold some amount of truth, considering that Shazam! star Zachary Levi teased on December that a second trailer was on the cards in early 2019.

Earlier, director David F Sandberg had said that the second trailer of the DC superhero movie was taking a lot of time thanks to the extensive visual effects that had to be worked on. Shazam! Revolves around the story of Billy Batson, a foster child who receives superpowers from a wizard. All Billy has to do is say the word ‘Shazam!’ and he’s instantly transformed into an adult with superpowers. While Billy the kid is played by Asher Angel, his adult avatar is played by Zachary Levi.

Shazam! bientôt un second trailer le 19 janvier. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) January 1, 2019

Slated to hit theatres on April 5, Shazam! Stars Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, and Djimon Hounsou as the ancient wizard Shazam.