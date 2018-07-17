home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are cosying up on the streets of NYC

First published: July 17, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Updated: July 17, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

This year in March, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced on their respective social media pages about their separation. However, in just few weeks, they were spotted with each other on the streets of New York openly displaying their mutual affection.

Ever since, ZiGi (as they’re fondly called) have been going all lovey-dovey and showering praises on each other via social media, leaving fans confused over their relationship status.

Now, their recent outing just proves that they’re indeed a loved-up couple and refuse to stay afar from each other. A recent video and picture of them cosying up on streets of NYC has made it online.

Well, well! Just see how much love is in the air. They can’t take their hands off each other and we really can’t stop gushing over it.

Okay, so digging further into their affair, sometime back, Gigi was asked as to why Zayn isn’t following her on Instagram to which she had replied by saying, “Seems like you guys tag me in a new post every day… please stop... it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of… for someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow - my eyes are tattooed to his chest.”

