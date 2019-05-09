Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward take you in a dreamy world with Aladdin's, A Whole New World

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 11.49 pm May 09 2019, 11.49 pm

Disney’s first trailer of Aladdin released to negative reviews as fans trashed a rather blue looking Will Smith. Many feared that the film will be boring all thanks to the poor portrayal of the Genie. However, later the studio dropped a new trailer which calmed some people down. The 2.45-minute-long clip began with Will Smith in a selfie video teasing the start of the trailer and dropping his phone after a spin. That being said, if still, you believe that Aladdin is not your cup of tea, think twice. On Thursday, hottie Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward's new cover of A Whole New World from Aladdin dropped online and its insanely FAB!

Of course, Zayn and Zhavia look amazing good in the clip, but its the beats in the background which will keep you hooked. With this particular song, Aladdin‘s classic song 'A Whole New World', gets a makeover. Reportedly, the song is set to play in the new film's end credits. Elaborating on the music piece, the beautifully captured song sees the Zayn and Zhavia wandering at numerous locations and showing us the nightlife, but the interesting part about the video is that the two singers never actually interact.

Have a look at the song below:

"The selection of artists, producer and tonal direction was critical for the success of updating a classic song like this," Mitchell Lelb, president of music and soundtracks for Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement. "Zayn's vocals are like no other and his artistic imprint immediately brought a contemporary and diverse presence. Additionally, Zayn could have chosen any artist in the world to collaborate with on the duet, but he personally selected Zhavia for her unique perspective, powerful vocal abilities and to platform a talented new artist, ensuring that the audience could discover this song, again, for the first time."

Aladdin is just one of the few Disney live-action films that are scheduled to release this year – the others being Lion King, Maleficent, and Dumbo. Aladdin hits the theatres on May 24.