Zayn Malik is coming to India and we can't keep calm!

Fans around the world, including celebs, can’t ever stop crushing over dreamy boy Zayn Malik. With looks that could kill, the former member of One Direction is quite a sensation among youth. And guess what. This global sensation is coming to India. Jumped out of your seats right? We did the same!

The singer is visiting our country in the month of August and will be travelling to four different cities. Informing about the same, Vishal Pandey, Chief Operating Officer, JPR Events, told IANS, "He will kick-start the tour from Mumbai on August 3 and then head to cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Delhi. We are planning to organize his concert in Nepal too.”

"I was trying to get One Direction (to perform in India) but they did not have dates," Sunil Hamal, Director, JPR events, which is organizing the tour, informed to a news agency. "Zayn has a very good fan following here so, I thought why not Zayn. I am also in touch with (his former bandmate) Liam Payne. I was little confused between Liam Payne and Zayn," he added.

Zayn also grabbed the headlines months ago for his statement on Shah Rukh Khan which went viral. "He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him," quoted Zayn to Elle India. SRK also posted a selfie on Twitter post the two attended the Asian Awards in 2015.

This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

We wonder whether Zayn will catch with SRK or not on his trip to Mumbai!

Meanwhile, let’s keep calm and wish for August to come soon!