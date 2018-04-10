Zoe Saldana slams Hollywood for looking down on superhero movies

Zoe Saldana has slammed her Hollywood colleagues for looking down on Marvel films. The 39-year-old actor, who plays Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is heavily disappointed with the industry’s negative attitude towards superhero movies.

“I've been in rooms with people in this industry who are great at what they do, but they're absolutely elitist and they look down at movies like the Marvel films or actors like myself. They think we're selling out in some way,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor was quoted in a PTI report.

“Every time they speak I feel so disappointed in them, because whenever you see pictures of people in this industry who donate their time to children in need, it's these actors that live in the world that you feel is selling out,” Saldana told Net-A-Porter.

The actor says that the responsibility of playing a superhero is often overlooked by others. She further added that, “That actor takes time out of their life and sits down with that five-year-old and says, 'I see you, I hear you, and you matter,'. Those elitists should be a little more cognizant about what playing a superhero means to a young child. Because you're not just dissing me, you're dissing what that child considers important in their world.”

Saldana has also said that the superhero movies often inspire younger generations and she is proud of her decision to join in such a movie. “I feel so proud to be living in space, to be playing green and blue aliens, to inspire, primarily, the younger generations. I remember what it was like to be young and to feel completely excluded out of the mainstream conversation of life because I was just little and unimportant and 'other.'”

Zoe Saldana will next be seen reprising her character Gamora in the upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Infinity War.