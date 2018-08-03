home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Zombie Boy, the model from Lady Gaga’s music video passes away after attempting suicide

Zombie Boy, the model from Lady Gaga’s music video passes away after attempting suicide

First published: August 03, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Updated: August 03, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Model Rick Genest, who is popularly known as the Zombie Boy and also for his heavily tattooed body was found dead in his apartment in Montreal, Cananda, on Wednesday. Lady Gaga who happens to be a close friend of Rick shared the shocking news on her Twitter handle.

The singer revealed that her friend had taken his own life in a mournful tribute on Twitter, where she also spoke about mental health and how it is affecting the showbiz which needs the attention of one and all. Gaga’s series of tweets was all about the needs to speak up if one’s going through some mental illness. She further said that keeping quiet can’t be the sole solution.

Gaga cast Genest in her 2011 famous single ‘Born This Way’.

For the unaware, Rick holds a Guinness World Record for the number of insect tattoos on his body; 176 in total. The Canadian native would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on August 7. Talking about Rick’s last post on Instagram, which went up on Thursday, it was a picture of a ring of light.

Rick was also associated with the Home Depot Canada Foundation, which raises awareness about homeless youth.

May his soul rest in peace.

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #born this way #Entertainment #hollywood #Lady GaGa #model #Music Video #rick genest #single #song #suicide #tattooed

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All