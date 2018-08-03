Zombie Boy, the model from Lady Gaga’s music video passes away after attempting suicide

Model Rick Genest, who is popularly known as the Zombie Boy and also for his heavily tattooed body was found dead in his apartment in Montreal, Cananda, on Wednesday. Lady Gaga who happens to be a close friend of Rick shared the shocking news on her Twitter handle.

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

The singer revealed that her friend had taken his own life in a mournful tribute on Twitter, where she also spoke about mental health and how it is affecting the showbiz which needs the attention of one and all. Gaga’s series of tweets was all about the needs to speak up if one’s going through some mental illness. She further said that keeping quiet can’t be the sole solution.

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Gaga cast Genest in her 2011 famous single ‘Born This Way’.

For the unaware, Rick holds a Guinness World Record for the number of insect tattoos on his body; 176 in total. The Canadian native would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on August 7. Talking about Rick’s last post on Instagram, which went up on Thursday, it was a picture of a ring of light.

Rick was also associated with the Home Depot Canada Foundation, which raises awareness about homeless youth.

May his soul rest in peace.