It has been over a decade that fans have been waiting for news and developments on the Zombieland 2 project. Sony Entertainment has finally dropped the first trailer for the sequel titled Zombieland Double Tap. The trailer sees Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin reprise their roles from the previous film. The trailer explores their journey into the heartland of the country opening themselves up to more dangers as well as coming across more survivors. It also sees them learning to adjust and deal with living with each other.

Check out the trailer of Zombieland Double Tap below:

The trailer sees our favorite four return as their same old selves. Woody Harrelson returns to his antics as the biggest comedian of the film like dressing up as Santa Claus and Elvis Presley. He also still goes with his favorite tagline which is, It's time to nut up or shut up. Jesse Eisenberg returns as the geek who is still holding onto his mental rulebook with changes as he adjusts and enjoys being a part of the new family. Emma Stone still continues her mental struggle from the previous film of choosing between sticking with reliable people or being on the move always. Abigail Breslin may have grown up but she still does not hesitate from getting into trouble and making new friends on her hunt for weed.

They're joined by new cast members Zoey Dutch, Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch. They may be new to this franchise but they make it very clear in the trailer that they will not be pushed around and are just as headstrong as the main four, maybe even more. What the new additions mean for the future of the group only time will tell but there is no doubt that such a wacky group of survivors will only lead to a lot of chaos. Maybe even more so than what the undead will bring.

Director Ruben Fischer and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned for this film. It is set to release on October 18 as the previous film was released on the same date in 2009.