Zyan Malik gives Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’ a try and nails it

Star singer Zayn Malik’s fandom knows no boundaries. It spills across geographical borders and language barriers. Well, it is no secret that the 25-year-old singer has a staggering fan following not only abroad but also in India. To make his Indian fans happy and as a token of respect to well-known singer Kailash Kher, Zayn sang his popular song Teri Deewani and shared the video on his Instagram page.
While Malik is an amazing singer who has sung songs like Dusk Till Dawn, Pillowtalk and I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, his cover of Kher’s Teri Deewani is average. Hoping to venture into Bollywood and qawalis, Malik could use a little more practice and accent improvement.
Talking about his favourite film Zyan said, “My favourite Bollywood movie is a film called Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham. Probably just because it’s the film that I watched the most as a child. It’s got great music in it. It’s got great actors in it. It’s probably a toss-up between that film and a movie called Devdas.”Zyan has been eyeing Bollywood for quite some time and said, "Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas. Have you seen Devdas? It's got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?”