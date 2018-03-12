Zyan Malik gives Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’ a try and nails it

Star singer Zayn Malik’s fandom knows no boundaries. It spills across geographical borders and language barriers. Well, it is no secret that the 25-year-old singer has a staggering fan following not only abroad but also in India. To make his Indian fans happy and as a token of respect to well-known singer Kailash Kher, Zayn sang his popular song Teri Deewani and shared the video on his Instagram page.

Late night mash up 🎶🌴 A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 26, 2018 at 9:19pm PST

While Malik is an amazing singer who has sung songs like Dusk Till Dawn, Pillowtalk and I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, his cover of Kher’s Teri Deewani is average. Hoping to venture into Bollywood and qawalis, Malik could use a little more practice and accent improvement.

Talking about his favourite film Zyan said, “My favourite Bollywood movie is a film called Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham. Probably just because it’s the film that I watched the most as a child. It’s got great music in it. It’s got great actors in it. It’s probably a toss-up between that film and a movie called Devdas.”

Zyan has been eyeing Bollywood for quite some time and said, "Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas. Have you seen Devdas? It's got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?”