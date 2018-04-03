Hollywood's Step Up couple Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum call it quits

Hollywood seems to be on a breakup spree, after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split, another power couple is calling it quits. Actor Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum made the announcement of their splitting early on Tuesday on Twitter. Calling it a decision made out of love, the duo thought it best to clear the facts first before ‘alternate news’ got to them.

Issuing a joint statement on social media, they wrote, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.” They even spoke about their only daughter Everly Tatum, “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The duo ended their eight years long marriage but it is not yet certain what may have caused it. The two met on the sets of Step Up and have ever since been Hollywood’s strongest couple. Conquering every red carpet with their charm, they gave their fans major relationship goals. But now it seems like every good thing comes to end, even the most cherished relationships.