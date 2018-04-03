home/ entertainment
Hollywood's Step Up couple Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum call it quits

First published: April 03, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Updated: April 03, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Hollywood seems to be on a breakup spree, after Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split, another power couple is calling it quits. Actor Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum made the announcement of their splitting early on Tuesday on Twitter. Calling it a decision made out of love, the duo thought it best to clear the facts first before ‘alternate news’ got to them.

Issuing a joint statement on social media, they wrote, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.” They even spoke about their only daughter Everly Tatum, “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look “better”.

The duo ended their eight years long marriage but it is not yet certain what may have caused it. The two met on the sets of Step Up and have ever since been Hollywood’s strongest couple. Conquering every red carpet with their charm, they gave their fans major relationship goals. But now it seems like every good thing comes to end, even the most cherished relationships.

Sending my love to this family you see here. There's no amount of thank you's that could cover the gratitude I have for their faith and hard work. We did the damn thang!! #MagicMikeLive #MenOfMML #LELOmagic

@jennaldewan I'm not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I'm lucky either way happy birthday cake baby!

Jenna's tiny hat. Makes me laugh every time.

#HappyValentinesDay { "Snow, love and lots of happy dogs for us this ❤️day! Love u all! Check them out what a great family - @jennaldewan" } #regram

Beauty personified! Check out #ChanningTatum and #JennaDewanTatum as they light up the Golden Globes red carpet tonight! - #TeamTatum #GoldenGlobes

