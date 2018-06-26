How sweet! Daily soap stars who got hitched to their reel partners for real

Every individual strives to find true love in this life. Television stars are no different. They have to fall in and out of multiple times, while on screen. But what if once during that time, cupid strikes? Sparks flow and lo and behold, they fall in love with their co-stars. And here we are, telling about few such TV stars who ended up falling for real, when all they had to was enact it on reel.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Let’s start with the cutest Jodi of small screen; Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal. The duo was paired for the cult youth show, Miley Jab Hum Tum. They fell in love during the shoot and announced about their relationship in November 2010 which was the last day of their show. The couple got married recently after being in a relationship for more than seven years. They got married in true blue Punjabi style, in Goa on January 25, 2016.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor met in 2000 when they were working together for GharEkMandir. The two tied the knot in 2003. They have two adorable kids (a daughter and a son).

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

HitenTejwani and Gauri Pradhan can certainly be termed one of TV's first heartthrob couples. They were such a great pair in Ekta Kapoor's Kutumb. Hiten charmed Gauri with his wit and soon they got married in April, 2004. The two are proud parents of the twins Katya and Nivaan now.

Raquesh Vashisth and Ridhi Dogra Vashisth

RaqueshVashisth and Ridhi Dogra Vashisth first met on the sets of the TV series, Seven. But they started dating each other only on the sets of MaryaadaLekinKabTak? They got married in May 2011.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Last but not the least, although Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were not paired opposite each other, they met during the shoot of the ongoing show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The couple tied the knot on July 8, 2016 in Bhopal.

These lovebirds really do make us believe in love, don’t they?