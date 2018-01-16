Hrithik Roshan beats Robert Pattinson and Chris Evans to become the most handsome man in the world

When Kareena Kapoor’s character, Pooh said she only looks for good looks, good looks and good looks in Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham, we knew she would fall for nothing less than the most handsome man on earth. True to the reel drama, her choice in the film, Hrithik Roshan has now become the most handsome man in the world. Hrithik Roshan’s good looks span beyond being handsome. His is what ‘Greek Gods’ are made of and this title has been rightfully verified as the star beat several international names to clinch the top spot.

The list brought out by worldstopmost.com, saw Roshan being ranked number one followed by Twilight heartthrob, Robert Pattison. In the third position stood, Godfrey Gao, a Taiwanese-Canadian model. Roshan who recently turned 44, seems to have beaten stars way younger than him with ease. Roshan seems to be the wine that gets better with age.

The parameters using which the website compiled its list is, looks, box office collections, global fan following and brand endorsements. Titles based on beauty come easy for Roshan as he had previously bagged titles like ‘Sexiest Asian Man’, Hottest man on planet and others.

The others in the list include Captain America, Chris Evans and former Superman Henry Cavill. Our desi superhero, Krrish seems to have triumphed over the Avengers. However, Roshan was not the only Indian on the list as it also featured 52-year-old Salman Khan.

Roshan will next be seen in Super 30 which will hit theatres in November 2018.