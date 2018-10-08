Entertainment Hrithik Roshan breaks his silence on sexual harassment allegation against Vikas Bahl Abhishek Singh October 08 2018, 6.49 pm October 08 2018, 6.49 pm

The ongoing #MeToo movement in Bollywood has shocked many as many prominent names from the fraternity have been revealed as sexual predators. From Nana Patekar to Vikas Bahl, there seems to be no stopping this as with each passing day, there’s an update in the case. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has now come out in open and expressed his opinion in the case.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and shared his view on the case and looks like he will distance himself from his Super 30 director Vikas Bahl post the news broke out.

It seems that Hrithik isn’t in favour of working with a director who has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment. He has urged the survivor to remain positive and appealed that the proven offenders should be punished.

Directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, too, had issued statements and informed that their production house, Phantom Films, has been dissolved. They also accepted that Vikas Bahl was a sexual offender and were sorry that they did not act on time.

Actor Kangana Ranaut had supported the survivor who accused the director of sexual harassment and revealed how Bahl used to boast about his casual sex life. "Totally believe her. Even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don't judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes a sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough."

Kangana also revealed that, at times, when she used to meet the director he would hold her really tight and would smell her hair. “Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he'd bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me a great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He'd say 'I love how you smell K'. I could tell something is wrong with him," she added.

