Hrithik Roshan has a hidden skill, reserved only for his sons

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly a multi-talented actor but did you know that the actor also has a secret trove of talents hidden from his fans? This talent is restricted to family and his children only and he wishes to keep it that way. The star is known for his acting, cooking, dancing and skiing skills but he is also an artist. An aid close to the star said that he occasionally also draws comics for his sons.

In the past year, the father of two has been setting major parenting goal. He may be a busy face in the industry but that does not stop him from spending time with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. “Hrithik believes in mental stimulation for his children, so he has been creating comic strips and penning stories for his kids. He wants to give out important lessons that will help them grow into compassionate human beings. The stories are told in the format of comic strips and Hrithik designs the doodles himself,” Zoom TV reported a source saying.

Through Hrithik’s Instagram posts it has been seen that he participates with his sons in a range of activities like cooking garlic chicken pesto, to playing dressing up in blazers and sneakers to building a snowman. Hrithik does it all and much more for his sons. In March, the actor also shared a poem written by him dedicated to his son Hrehaan on his birthday. It is no surprise that the actor who wears a cape on screen also metaphorically dons it off screen.

On the career front, Hrithik is shooting for his upcoming film Super 30 where he plays mathematician Anand Kumar.