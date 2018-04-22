Hrithik Roshan looks at sunnier times with a long film lineup after Super 30

Film line ups are common in Bollywood especially for stars with several hits under their belt. Hopping from one project to another is the general norm. For Hrithik Roshan too, it is no different. As he is all set to start the shoot for the second schedule of Super 30, he is reportedly also in talks for other projects after the education based film.

The Krrish star will be doing a film with Tiger Shroff. Shroff has so far cemented his image of an action star as well as a dancer. With Hrithik being one of the legendary dancers in the industry, fans can very well hope for the two to get together for a dance drama. The movie is said to be under Yash Raj banner.

Another film in Hrithik’s kitty includes Rajkumar Gupta’s spy thriller based on a RAW agent. This will be the first time we get to see him as an espionage. He may have played a sleek thief in Dhoom 2 but a spy will be a first. Arjun Kapoor may also be seen in it.

And the journey begins...#Super30 A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:12pm PST

Hrithik has yet another project with Rohit Dhawan. There is also a possibility of schedule clashes too with so many line ups for the star.

After he wraps schedule for Super 30 he will move on to his project with Tiger and is estimated to finish shoot for it by February 2019. With so many exciting projects in hand, Hrithik sure has sunnier times to look forward to.

Super 30 hits theatres on January 2019.