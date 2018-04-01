Hrithik Roshan passes on words of wisdom to his eldest son on his birthday

Every parent passes on their words of wisdom as their children grow up. Our celebrities aren’t exceptions either but their expressions go beyond being simple messages passed during birthday wishes. They go big with their wishes passing on their words to their strong fan base. Hrithik Roshan did the same when his eldest son Hrehaan turned 12 on Wednesday.

To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . ( headphones please) pic.twitter.com/e6eROF770t — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2018

The star went on to recite a poem indirectly dedicated to his son. While he did dedicate it to all sons and daughter we are assuming that given the auspicious day, he had Hrehaan in his mind. Through the poem he encourages his son to be fearless for there will always be obstacles in life and people telling you will not make it. Roshan took snippets from his life to compose the poem as he mentioned an instance of how his sixth finger was said to stop him from becoming a star.

This is beautiful…. Well done @iHrithik proud of you bro braz! https://t.co/D9YFDoUou8 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 28, 2018

Other stars too shared their appreciation for his poem.

Fans applauded his words in the black and white video as did his industry friend Abhishek Bachchan. His sister-in-law earlier shared celebration pictures of Hrehaan’s birthday where Roshan was seen with his former wife Sussane Khan. Hrithik and Sussane split in 2014 after a 14 year long marriage. Sussane earlier in the day had shared a collage of her first born calling him RayJaan.

Hrithik is currently busy with Super 30 where he plays the role of mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students from underprivileged background for IIT. The movie directed by Vikas Bahl will see a January 25 release in 2019.