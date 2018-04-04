Hrithik Roshan to bring his dancing shoes for IPL after Ranveer's back out

The Indian Premier League may be a cricket tournament but it comes encrusted with Bollywood glamour. As we gear up for the eleventh season of IPL, stars are scrambling to get a spot to perform for its extravagant opening ceremony. With the industry’s stars in attendance, the whole country glued to the screen and loads of money to be made, we understand the rush. Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh was up for the finale performance but an untimely shoulder injury made him pull out. Now it has been reported that Hrithik Roshan has grabbed the spot.

Earlier Ranveer Singh’s spokesman had announced, “Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to overstrain it for at least 1 month. Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for Gully Boy as per schedule. Ranveer is in consultation with the doctors who will advise him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he is doing the final act.”

While it has still not been revealed how much Hrithik will make from the gig, reports suggested that Ranveer would receive Rs 5 crore for a 15 minute performance. But that was to be. "After multiple medical checkups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh not to perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," said his spokesperson.

Hrithik in the meantime is shooting for his next film Super 30 where he plays mathematician Anand Kumar. The movie is slated for a January, 2019 release.