image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hrithik Roshan to turn into a superhero for 2.0 director's next

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan to turn into a superhero for 2.0 director's next

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 02 2019, 6.58 pm
back
2.0BollywoodEntertainmentHrithik RoshanShankar Panickersuperhero
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Sonali Bendre's birthday was a beautiful one, inside pictures are proof!

Hrithik Roshan conveys New Year greetings with this thrilling skiing video

Sonali Bendre celebrates her birthday with husband Goldie Behl and friends Hrithik Roshan, Kunal Kapoor