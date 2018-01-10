Hrithik Roshan turns 44: Ex-wife Sussanne Khan wishes him

Bollywood couples know how to keep it cute, take cue from Virat-Anushka. But what happens to couples who have crossed the divorce bridge? They still keep it cute. The latest example of this is Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Bollywood star, Hrithik Roshan. Khan shared a special selfie with Roshan on his birthday, simply to wish him.

Hrithik turned 44 today, 10th January. While wishes flooded in from friends and family, his former wife too joined in. As soon as the post hit social media, fans could only gush over how good they looked together. Some even questioned in the comment section why the two ever separated. Given the use of Sussanne’s words like ‘forever’ and ‘always’, fans quizzed if they still have feelings for each other. Ever since their divorce in 2014, the two have often been seen together at parties, movies and on vacations with their kids too.

The couple though divorced had taken a vacation together with their children, Hrehaan, 11, and Hridhaan, 9 in France. The picture where the two look like they are in skiing gear, seems to be a memory from that.

Married for 14 years before their divorce, they seem to hold on to each other, even after the split. They continue to trend for their post-split rapport with each other - they are spotted at parties together and even at movie theatres with the children. In October last year, Hrithik joined Sussanne's birthday celebrations and partied with her friends in Mumbai. He also dropped by Sussanne's boutique for luxury furnishing, named The Charcoal Project.

Khan even stood up for Hrithik when Kangana’s allegations was eclipsing Roshan’s life. She posted another picture of the two when the wind was blowing hard against Roshan’s reputation.

We hope the star has a good year ahead. Happy Birthday Hrithik!