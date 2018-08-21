Will Krrish 4 be Hrithik Roshan's last outing as the superhero?

Hrithik Roshan’s 2003 release Koi Mil Gaya (directed by his father), is one of the best films the actor has been part of and can boast about it. The film was the biggest hit of the year and the actor was applauded for his brilliant acting skills. The makers then took the idea forward due to the film’s success and made it a superhero franchise named Krrish. Very soon we'll be seeing the fourth and the final installment of the franchise. Shocked?

If sources are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan recently had a word with his father and director Rakesh Roshan and decided to end the Krrish franchise which has been in business for close to 15 years now. The Kaabil actor was of the opinion that the film’s story has been stretched for too long now and the fourth installment of the Krrish franchise would be the last film. According to sources, Hrithik wants to work on something fresh and has convinced his father too.

Well, if this is true, then it’s sad news for all the Krrish fans as he was apparently Bollywood’s first superhero on the silver screen. We contacted Hrithik’s team for confirmation but are yet to hear from them.

Talking about the franchise, Koi Mil Gaya (2003) was the first film and was followed by Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. A while ago, Rakesh Roshan had announced Krrish 4 but according to latest development, the film has been delayed and it will release later in the year 2020.

We guess only time will tell if the makers plan to put an end to the franchise or would like to take it forward. We are keeping our fingers crossed. Stay tuned to In.Com for more exclusive entertainment news.