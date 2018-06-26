Huma Qureshi to don a regal avatar in Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa

Chiranjeevi is on the quest to make his movie Sye Raa as one of the biggest multi-starrers Southern cinema has witnessed. So much so, that the man is quite indulgent in picking artistes for the same. He is being particular about only known faces, and as a result, the new entrant on the sets is… drum rolling… Huma Qureshi!

The film is based on the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and boasts of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Brahmaji, and Chiranjeevi. Nayantara and Tamannaah are the leading ladies in the film.

Reportedly, Huma will be seen as the wife of Nizam who ruled Rayalaseema in the times of freedom struggle. This will be Huma’s second film down south. She was earlier seen opposite Superstar Rajnikanth in Kaala which was an average performer. However, Huma’s performance was lauded.

Talking about the movie, the team recently wrapped up a high-octane action sequence in Hyderabad under the guidance of renowned British stunt director Greg Powell who is known for the Bond film, Skyfall. The movie is mounted on a huge budget of Rs 200 crores. That’s quite a lot of money.