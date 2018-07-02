Huma Qureshi to turn a judge for a reality show! Read more...

Generally, it’s the stars from Television who take the plunge and head to Bollywood. But norms have definitely changed as quite a few stars like Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and many others have turned their interest to the small screen. And looks like it’s time for the Gangs of Wasseypur (check the spelling please) star, Huma Qureshi, to sizzle on television. She is soon to make her TV debut as a judge on a reality show. Here are the details.

The actress is to turn a judge on the reality show called India’s Best Dramebaaz, replacing Sonali Bendre. Reports say that Sonali, one of the three judges along with Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar, decided to walk out of the show due to an unforeseen personal situation. Huma gladly took up the charge and will now be the judge.

Excited about the same, Huma quoted to IANS, “Television is such an exciting platform. I am very excited to be making my TV debut with such a cute show, which has India's cutest and most 'dramebaaz' (dramatic) kids."

She further added that she will step in without any strategy and her idea is to not judge the contestants, but to allow them to have fun on the show and make them comfortable.

“I am looking forward to having a direct connect with the audience,” she continued.

Good luck Huma!