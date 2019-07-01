Rushabh Dhruv July 01 2019, 10.57 pm July 01 2019, 10.57 pm

The Pop idol, Rihanna just got snapped at a spot she usually is not seen at all. Taking the internet by storm, everyone's favourite RiRi was clicked in Chester-le-Street to watch a cricket match (Sri Lanka vs West Indies). She was at the stadium to support West Indies. That being said, the presence of the Bad Girl at the cricket match was not all surprising. As the Barbados-born singer had, in past, given vocal support to the two-time champions, who have been performing poorly this World Cup, winning just one match so far.

Fans were excited to see Rihanna on the stands and soon started pouring in their sentiments online. Some user exclaimed "RIHANNA IS WATCHING CRICKET...OMG! OMG! OMG" and another tweeted "Rihanna is at the cricket she’s actually a goddess." There were also a few cricket-obsessed fans, who were not at all impressed on Sky Sports' intention to give more footage to Rihanna. "Surprised SkyCricket managed to take the camera off Rihanna long enough to show that catch. Leave the girl alone to enjoy her cricket wander us watch the match!"

Clad in an all-white look, Rihanna looked superbly glamorous at the stadium. She looked like fashion goodness from tip to toe.

Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh also spotted Rihanna at the stadium and took to his Twitter to take a dig at Chris Gayle’s who got out on 35.

Kaka I think @rihanna was happy with one six every over 😅 @henrygayle — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 1, 2019