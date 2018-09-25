Idris Elba pays tribute to Gareth Southgate, the King of waistcoats

British actor Idris Elba won the audience’s heart and stole the show at the recently concluded London's Royal Festival Hall on Monday. The 46-year-old actor was on the stage wearing a waistcoat adorned with photographs of England Football manager Gareth Southgate.

The Thor actor was criticised by a few on social media after he forgot lines and mispronounced names through the evening. But all of that faded away when his suit jacket came off and all we could notice was his Gareth Southgate waist coat and we loved it. King of Waistcoats, Gareth Southgate himself too couldn’t hide his surprise and smiled away at Elba’s unconventional tailoring choices. With Southgate in charge, England made it all the way to the World Cup semi-final, but were defeated by Croatia during extra-time.

Gareth Southgate became the style icon at the World Cup this year after wearing impeccably tailored waistcoats as he watched his team from the sidelines. Reportedly it was such a hit with consumers that Marks and Spencer reported a 35% surge in waistcoat sales, thanks to what the retailer dubbed as the Gareth Southgate effect. Waistcoat sales sky-rocketed during the summer as fans flocked to the shops to copy Southgate's look. Elba paid his own tribute to the national boss at the glitzy Football ceremony and looks like his efforts paid off.

At the awards ceremony, Luka Modric won the Best player award while Mohamed Salah bagged the Puskas prize which is given to the player whose goal is deemed to be the best.