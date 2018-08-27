Loveratri to mantri, Aayush Sharma has a plan B

The year 2018-19 will see many new faces making their dream debut on the silver screen in Bollywood. With Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor having already made their mark with Dhadak, all eyes are now set on Sara Ali Khan, Ananaya Panday, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to woo the audiences in coming days. With just few days away from his Bollywood debut, newbie Aayush Sharma opened up on an alternate career in politics.

Aayush Sharma is son of politician Anil Sharma and grandson of Sukh Ram, who was minister in the center. Looks like Aayush wanted a different career for himself as he choose Bollywood over politics and will soon be seen in Salman Khan's next production, Loveratri.

Talking about his understanding of politics, this is what Aayush had to say, "My upbringing has been in a political setup, so that world never excited me as I was born into that world. Having said that, I also understood the kind of responsibilities they have because being a politician, I was studying in Delhi, my father was in Himachal, we would hardly meet.

"I understood that he was doing what he is supposed to do but at least for me, I understood that to be in politics you have to have the drive to serve the people, which I don't think so at this age, I have. I was inclined towards politics because I grew up around political conversation, and it was all discussed at the dining table." Aayush added.

As for his own plans for politics, he said, "I am politically aware of what's happening but I am not ready... It's no point getting into a profession of serving people and not doing it with your full heart. So, that's why I wanted to move out of it. I would say never say never. Maybe in the near future, when I do feel I am ready or I can help someone, I might go to politics, but not for now."

Well, in case his film career doesn't pan out, don’t be shocked if we see Aayush contesting elections as politics runs in his blood.