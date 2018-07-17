home/ entertainment
If you thought Salman Khan's rape remark was bad, wait till you hear filmmaker Mysskin's comment

First published: July 17, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Updated: July 17, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Not only the high number of rape incidents but the inappropriate remarks about rape and rape victims uttered by people of the country from time to time also somewhere contribute to what is called India's 'rape culture'. However, off late, the members of the civil society and the increasingly vigilant media is no longer sparing people, who use the term 'rape' loosely. In 2016, Salman Khan triggered an outrage when he made an offensive rape remark. While describing the challenges of playing a wrestler in Sultan, Salman in a group interview said, "During those six hours of shooting, there’d be so much of lifting and thrusting on the ground involved. That is the most difficult thing.” Then he added, “When I used to walk out of that ring, it used to be like a raped woman walking out.”

However, Salman instantly realised that he shouldn't have said that, but it was too late as one of the journalists from the group still decided to make the audio clip public without the part where Salman said, after a pause, “I don’t think I should have …”. A lot was said and written that time and ultimately his father, famous Bollywood scriptwriter Salim Khan, apologized on his son's behalf on Twitter.

It's been two years and now we have another celebrity, who has made a highly offensive rape remark. Tamil filmmaker Mysskin attended a function on Sunday where he said that Mammootty’s performance in the upcoming film, Peranbu was so good that he would have “raped” the actor if Mysskin had been a woman. “You can keep watching Mammootty sir throughout this film,” the filmmaker said at Peranbu’s audio launch in Chennai. “If he had been younger and he had been a woman, I might have fallen in love with him. Had I been a girl, I’d have raped him actually. Such fabulous acting.” The worst part is not that his comments were greeted with laughter and applause by sections of the audience. But the fact that he knew that he is wrong and said this to create a controversy to make this film work. “You have to create a controversy somehow to make this film a big hit and with that, my job here is done,” he concluded his speech.

Obviously, his comments didn't go down well with a lot of people:

 

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

