IFFI 2018: Bollywood stars to politicians, the event looks power-packed!

The 49th edition of the glorious International Film Festival of India (IFFI), themed around ‘New India’, has kick-started in Goa. A few photos and VIDEOS are already on social media and all we can say is that gala looks power packed. Right from the extravagant stage and Bollywood royalty making its presence felt to even the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in attendance, looks like the 90-minute programme is quite a hit.

Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao enthralled the audiences by humming some hits, the crowd was swooning. We can see actor Amit Sadh inviting Bollywood singer Arjit Singh on the stage for an impromptu singing act. One just cannot miss the men-in-black squad that comprises of Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and politician Rajyavardhan Rathore.

The 9-day gala event will promote art by showcasing 212 films from 68 countries. While The Aspern Papers is the opening film, Sealed Lips will be closing the event. This year’s event will pay tribute to late legendries Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi, M.Karunanidhi and Kalpana Lajmi among others. Not just that, Bollywood’s two hits, Sholay and Hichki, will also be screened as part of a special package for visually impaired children.

We are waiting for how the other days of IFFI 2018 will turn out to be. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on the same.