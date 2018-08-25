In Ballia, Sunny Leone is Durgawati Singh

Looks like Sunny Leone has found a new identity for herself! Even though she is not a legit citizen of India and does not hold an aadhar card, she has still found a place in the voter's list. You may ask how? Well, it's game of name play. Cutting it short, Sunny Leone has found mention in the revised voters’ list of Ballia district uploaded on Government website under the name of Durgawati Singh.

Call it a technical glitch or human error, Sunny's picture just in her lingerie appears as Durgawati Singh in the list along with a pigeon, elephant and a deer.

Durgawati looks like #SunnyLeone in UP voters' list. An elephant, a pigeon and a deer were also on the list.@SunnyLeone pic.twitter.com/lRlSm6qZXU — Raajeev (@Raajeev_romi) August 25, 2018

Furthermore, her age appears to be 51 as per the list shared. She definitely might have received a heart attack!

hmmmmm weird ;) — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 25, 2018

"While the list carries the picture of a scantily clad woman resembling Leone in place of voter Durgawati Singh of Vivekanand Colony, it carries photograph of an elephant against the name of former cabinet minister Narad Rai and picture of a deer in place of Kunwar Ankur Singh," quoted a senior officer to Times of India.

Thankfully, all the other details of the voters barring the picture are accurate. Phew!