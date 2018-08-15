Independence Day 2018: Must-watch patriotic films that will give you Independence day feels

72 years ago India got freedom from the British regime and the fight for Independence was not an easy one. Many Indians sacrificed their lives and freed this country. Bollywood filmmakers have made several movies based on India’s struggle to attain this freedom. Here’s a list of some movies which evoke a sense of pride in us.

Border

The JP Dutta directed film is one of the biggest war movies ever made in India. The film is based on real-life events that took place during the ‘Battle of Longewala’ and shows the struggle, sacrifice of Indian soldiers and their family members.

Lagaan

The Aamir Khan starrer directed by Ashutosh Gowariker narrates the story of a village which unites against the colonial lords in a cricket match. The film won hearts and was also nominated for the Oscars.

Gadar

The film is about a man named Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) who goes to Pakistan for his love Sakina (Ameesha Patel). The film evokes patriotic feel with beautiful songs and high dose of action by none other than Sunny.

Chak De! India

The film’s story is about a former hockey player who failed to win a crucial game for the country and is accused of match fixing. But he is confident of building a team that can achieve his dream. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer surely gives you goose bumps not once, but during many scenes.

Rang De Basanti

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra juggles between current day college students and historic freedom fighters who helped India in getting the freedom. The film gives a strong message to the youth, with help of a brilliant starcast including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan amongst others.