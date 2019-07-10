ICC World Cup 2019 has not ended yet, but the journey of Team India surely has. Well, fans of the men in blue expected India to win the semi-final match against New Zealand, but it turned out to be otherwise, unfortunately. At the start of the cricket battle, India lost four wickets back-to-back and with it also some of the best batsmen the team has. After such a debacle, all hope was on the former captain cool MS Dhoni, who tried his best to hit fours and sixes, but unfortunately could not drag India towards victory.
That being said, India lost to the Kiwis by 18 runs and yes as an Indian it's heartbreaking that we could not make it to the finals. India's exit from the ongoing World Cup 2019 did churn some hilarious memes on the web, but there were a few celebs who lent their support towards team India after the loss. Right from PM of India, Narendra Modi to actors like Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, stars made it a point to laud the Indian cricket team's efforts in the WC'19.
Check out what Bollywood celebs have to say about India's loss in ICC World Cup semi-final:
#teamindia #meninblue will always be proud of you. You guys did well. In my eyes you are and always will be the champions. You gave you sweat and blood.. you fought hard and went through the grind... you marched like soldiers. You’ll have given us many happy memories. I salute you as an avid fan of each one of you and the game of cricket. Jaihind 📷thank you @abheetgidwani always wanted to dawn the india 🇮🇳 sweater... hope and pray I have another lifetime to fulfill my dream.
Captain Viray Kohli after India's loss expressed his feeling. "Always feels bad when you play well all tournament and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out. New Zealand deserve it, they put us under more pressure," Kohli said.
"Really proud of the way we competed throughout the tournament. As I said, come the knockouts, it's anyone's game and New Zealand showed more composure. They were braver than us and deserve to win. Thanks to all the fans, thanks for coming out in huge numbers," he added.
