Rushabh Dhruv July 10 2019, 11.44 pm July 10 2019, 11.44 pm

ICC World Cup 2019 has not ended yet, but the journey of Team India surely has. Well, fans of the men in blue expected India to win the semi-final match against New Zealand, but it turned out to be otherwise, unfortunately. At the start of the cricket battle, India lost four wickets back-to-back and with it also some of the best batsmen the team has. After such a debacle, all hope was on the former captain cool MS Dhoni, who tried his best to hit fours and sixes, but unfortunately could not drag India towards victory.

That being said, India lost to the Kiwis by 18 runs and yes as an Indian it's heartbreaking that we could not make it to the finals. India's exit from the ongoing World Cup 2019 did churn some hilarious memes on the web, but there were a few celebs who lent their support towards team India after the loss. Right from PM of India, Narendra Modi to actors like Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, stars made it a point to laud the Indian cricket team's efforts in the WC'19.

Check out what Bollywood celebs have to say about India's loss in ICC World Cup semi-final:

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Loved supporting our #teamindia you guys played awesome cricket. Just not our day today. I can’t imagine how distraught you guys must be feeling. Thank you for all the wonderful matches you played. Gave us so much to cheer. Love my team. #TeamIndia — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 10, 2019

As these thumbs sadly type the unthinkable, its only fair to applaud New Zealand for this outstanding effort👏👏👏. They read it better they worked it better. Thank you India for the pride and cheers throughout. Including this fight back. 🙏🙏.#INDvsNZ #cwc2019 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 10, 2019

Amazed at the number of plastic fans on my timeline n on text that r super quick to jump all over individuals n the team n slam them on a bad day U take the losses on YOUR chin wt YOUR team just as u rejoice madly WITH them It’s sport Happens to the best of us🙏🏽 👊🏽🇮🇳#BleedBlue — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 10, 2019

Thank you #IndianCricketTeam for your game & your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you. 🙏😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ArwdoroPmF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 10, 2019

Respect and thank you team india for giving us everything. #NZvsIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2019

I hate to sound like an old school uncle( trollers will say aunt but it’s not about me) whn I say ..”nazar lag gayee..”the boys fought valiantly and had a great run! We must applaud their incredible journey..not just focus on the destination! #ICCCWC2019 @imVkohli and team INDIA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2019

Captain Viray Kohli after India's loss expressed his feeling. "Always feels bad when you play well all tournament and then 45 minutes of bad cricket puts you out. New Zealand deserve it, they put us under more pressure," Kohli said.

"Really proud of the way we competed throughout the tournament. As I said, come the knockouts, it's anyone's game and New Zealand showed more composure. They were braver than us and deserve to win. Thanks to all the fans, thanks for coming out in huge numbers," he added.