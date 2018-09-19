India vs Pakistan Exclusive: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma share their favourite moments

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma may be starring in a film called Sui Dhaaga: Made In India but when it comes to cricket we are all mad in India. It’s hardly surprising then that the two had fond memories about the India-Pakistan matches.

Both stars were in the Star Sports studio to promote their film and with Virat Kohli missing from the series, it was great to see some representation from the Kohli household. Anushka was a great sport on the sets of the show that also had cricketers like Brett Lee, Harbhajan Singh and Graeme Smith among others. In.com was there and has shot these moments exclusively for your eyes only. Enjoy!

Sui-Dhaaga: Made in India is ready to release on September 28th and will star Varun and Anushka as Mauji and Mamta respectively. Directed by Sharat Kataria of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma.