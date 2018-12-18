Indian documentary on menstruation makes it to the OSCAR

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar's Padman created quite a talk as it told us the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who brainstormed and created a machine that produces low-cost sanitary napkins for financially backward women. Muruganantham not only raises awareness on menstrual hygiene but is also creating a livelihood for thousands of women. And now, a short documentary called Period - End of Sentence, revolving around the life and work of India's real Padman has been selected for the upcoming edition of Academy Awards, in the documentary short subject category.

Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi has made the film as part of the Pad Project, an initiative of students from Oakwood School in Los Angeles who were accompanied by their teacher Melissa Berton. Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who is lending plenty of backing to independent cinema, is one of the producers of the film. Reportedly, the film traces the journey of women from North India's Hapur, whose lives were in for a drastic change once they had a pad machine installed!

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das' first film Village Rockstars, that was competing in the Foreign language film category at the Academy Awards, was dropped on Tuesday morning. But Period - End of Sentence is here, keeping India's flag high. Whether or not an award comes home, we hope it is successful in bringing about a change in people's perception towards menstruation!