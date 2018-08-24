Indian Idol worshipper: Here’s the dark side of the moon

The reality shows on Indian television get a lot of love and viewership. Among the many popular shows is Indian Idol, the Indian version of Pop Idol, which is a British television music competition. The fact that Indian Idol is currently in its tenth season says it all about the huge popularity that the show enjoys. And it's the participants of the show that make it an intriguing and entertaining watch. These contestants give their all to showcase their talents on national television. And in turn, the audiences are hooked for months as they save their favourite contestant from getting evicted.

What you also see is that the contestants stand in long ques for the auditions. But what happens behind-the-scenes is something only these contestants and everyone closely associated with the show know. A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @nofreecopies has thrown light on his auditioning experience at the Indian Idol 2012 edition. And unfortunately, it's not a very rosy picture. For him, the audition was a traumatic experience. He narrates that the show is a "perfect platform to destroy your dreams as opposed to its common perception as a breeding ground for talent."

In a very long Twitter thread, Kaushik has described his experience in detail:

Brief, nonchalant thread about my auditioning experience at Indian Idol 2012 and why I think it is a perfect platform to destroy your dreams as opposed to its common perception as a breeding ground for talent. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

He says that he landed at the venue just for fun, but obviously, he wasn't aware of the trauma that he had to suffer:

May. Mumbai. I rocked up at the venue more out of casual interest. On joining a queue 2 km long I noticed enthusiasts who had arrived there as though their lives depended on them. Some with their mothers holding Prasad, other rebels who had braved odds and traveled alone. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

We might think the auditions are on first come first serve basis, sadly they are not.

I joined the queue at 7 AM. There were people who had arrived at 5 AM. Others who had camped overnight. False notion that early arrival = early audition. No one from the crew to dispel such notions. Gate opens 1 PM. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

People have to stand in long queues without water, forget food.

In those long hours of waiting, no accessible toilets or food stalls or drinking water taps. If you step out in search, you risk losing the queue which you'd then have to rejoin. Anyway at 1 pm the long wait ended right? Wrong. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

Well, one might get an early audition, in Kaushik's case the deal was to grab the then previous year's winner Shriram's feet while he was "lip syncing" to a song and shouted: "I wanna be Indian Idol!"

At 1 PM we were herded toward a stage on the school ground where the previous year's winner Shriram was lip syncing to Desi Boyz. A volunteer amongst us was sought to go and grab Shriram's feet mid-performance and shout "I wanna be Indian Idol!" Reward promised : early audition. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

Sure enough, one aspirant fell to the bait. Fell at Shriram's feet. Dozens of retakes demanded by the director. When the aspirant said he couldn't do any more retakes, assistants on the set abused him and threatened to have him off the auditions if he didn't comply. He complied. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

These reality shows also feed on a lot of drama, we all know it. If a contestant has a troubled past or a story, he/she gets quick access. This happens till date and it happened in 2012 as well.

During all this I met two interesting aspirants: one med rep from an Indian village I don't remember the name of, who dragged his right foot in a broken slipper. And another, who was blind in both eyes. And then I saw the crew make a merciless meal of both of these kind souls. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

First the vultures came with their mic and cameras to the blind man, who said he had a scene's role in The Slumdog Millionaire. They first asked him to give a little speech about the history and status of his blindness, how does it feel to be blind, and what have you. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

Then they asked about his family. He said he had a mother who was now dead, leaving him orphaned and all by himself. Sudden twinkle in crew's eyes because they now had meaty content for a camera shot. They probed him in several ways on "what brings you here". — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

When none of his responses flew, they drafted a "response" on his behalf and read it out. Roughly, "I miss my mother and I wish she were here to see me, but I hope that when I sing tonight she can hear me up there." They made him repeat this even as his voice trembled. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

Kaushik managed to get to the round 3, but when he was crashed after that, he was rather relieved.

I crashed out in Round 3 of the auditions close to midnight, and was nearly relieved when it happened. But I went home satisfied that I got a taste of a show that on TV had always appeared alluring. Shocked as I was by its reality, I was a wiser man by the end of the day. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

These are some of the few excerpts from Kaushik's Twitter feed. To read the entire thread, click here.

The current season of Indian Idol is being judged by Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar, while Maniesh Paul is hosting the show.