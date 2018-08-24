Indian Idol worshipper: Here’s the dark side of the moon

The reality shows on Indian television get a lot of love and viewership. Among the many popular shows is Indian Idol, the Indian version of Pop Idol, which is a British television music competition. The fact that Indian Idol is currently in its tenth season says it all about the huge popularity that the show enjoys. And it's the participants of the show that make it an intriguing and entertaining watch. These contestants give their all to showcase their talents on national television. And in turn, the audiences are hooked for months as they save their favourite contestant from getting evicted.
What you also see is that the contestants stand in long ques for the auditions. But what happens behind-the-scenes is something only these contestants and everyone closely associated with the show know. A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @nofreecopies has thrown light on his auditioning experience at the Indian Idol 2012 edition. And unfortunately, it's not a very rosy picture. For him, the audition was a traumatic experience. He narrates that the show is a "perfect platform to destroy your dreams as opposed to its common perception as a breeding ground for talent."
In a very long Twitter thread, Kaushik has described his experience in detail:
He says that he landed at the venue just for fun, but obviously, he wasn't aware of the trauma that he had to suffer:
We might think the auditions are on first come first serve basis, sadly they are not.
People have to stand in long queues without water, forget food.
Well, one might get an early audition, in Kaushik's case the deal was to grab the then previous year's winner Shriram's feet while he was "lip syncing" to a song and shouted: "I wanna be Indian Idol!"
These reality shows also feed on a lot of drama, we all know it. If a contestant has a troubled past or a story, he/she gets quick access. This happens till date and it happened in 2012 as well.
Kaushik managed to get to the round 3, but when he was crashed after that, he was rather relieved.
These are some of the few excerpts from Kaushik's Twitter feed. To read the entire thread, click here.
