Inshallah: We wonder why Mahesh Bhatt is clueless about daughter's Alia Bhatt's biggest project?

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is basking in the glory of her last release Gully Boy which was a hit at the box office. Post Zoya Akhtar’s film, Alia is currently busy promoting her next film Kalank which is a multi-starrer and is set to hit the theaters on April 19. Post Kalank, Alia will next be seen in yet another big project which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and is produced by Dharma productions and the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Wait that's not all! Call it the biggest casting coup of the year, Alia Bhatt is all set to share the screen space with none other than Salman Khan in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film. We wonder why papa Mahesh Bhatt is unaware of this development though.

On Tuesday, the actor took to her social media handle and shared the news with the world that she will be teaming up with the Dabangg actor of Bollywood Salman Khan for her next venture. The film which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been titled Inshallah for which Salman had come on board last year itself and Alia Bhatt became the new addition to the star cast. While on occasions, we have seen Alia’s father ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt coming out in open and praising his daughter for her box office exploits, the last occasion being Raazi. The Meghna Gulzar directed film went on to make around 200 crores at the box office and was one of the hit films of the year 2018. But with Inshallah, we guess Alia didn’t keep her father in the loop before signing the biggest film of her career.

At an event when Mahesh Bhatt was quizzed about Alia working with SLB and Salman, the Sadak 2 director said, “Well I have got this news from you and that shows how far behind I am in her film activities. But if you have said it, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a unique filmmaker and for her, she is only moving forward from strength to strength.”

Well, we wonder why Alia didn’t share the news of the biggest film of her life with her father. As for the fans are concerned, it will be a treat to see Salman and Alia on the silver screen together and we can’t keep calm.