Inside pictures from TV actress Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's fairy tale wedding

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Rubina Dilaik and her longtime boyfriend Abhinav Shukla tied the knot on 21st June 2018 in a close-knit ceremony. The wedding was held at a palatial house in Shimla, which looked sublime with flower adornments. Dulhaan, Rubina looked like a dream in her pastel shade lehenga as she walked under a veil of flowers. As for the groom, he made for a perfect royal one, all set to woo his dulhaniya. The couple got hitched in a traditional way by taking pheras around the sacred fire, as close family and friends cheered for them.

The actors have had a wonderful love saga which is very filmy. At a mutual friend’s house during Ganpati, Abhinav saw the pretty Rubina and felt an instant connection. A talented photographer, Abhinav went on to propose a photoshoot by commenting on one of her photos on Instagram. Soon meetings converted to coffee dates and then dinners, and before they knew, the two fell in love with each other. The couple started dating in 2015 and earlier this year, they announced their marriage.

Have a look at few moments straight from their wedding below:

What's so natural abt these photoshoot pics of #RubiNav is their emotional face ...they r not posing but living the moment#RubinavKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/7P3PA7SVm1 — #RubinavKiShaadi ❤️❤️ (@RubiHolics) June 21, 2018

Must say, the wedding was an awesome affair and from the decoration to the celebrations, everything deserves a mention. The shehnai, pahadi songs and arrangements were so mesmerising. This is surely a fairy tale wedding.

Congrats to the newlywed!