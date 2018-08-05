Inside video: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas paint a cosy picture in Singapore

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are madly in love with each other. And while they might not be talking about it at all, but it's still out there for everyone to see, thanks to the PDA that the two indulge in every now and then. Just recently the couple arrived in Singapore together for his upcoming concert. A video of them walking hand-in-hand at the airport made way to social media and if you thought that was mushy, wait till you check out this inside video from a party that they attended soon after arriving in Singapore.

In this video we see Priyanka and Nick getting all cosy with each other without caring about anybody else's presence. Cleary the two are into each other. Check out the video:

And here's the video of them arriving at the Singapore airport:

Recently there were rumours that both of them exchanged the rings while they were in London. According to People, Jonas shut down a Tiffany & Co. in London in order to shop for Chopra's ring. There is one unfortunate part of this whole engagement story, though. Currently, no picture of the ring exists.

Speculation is rife that Priyanka and Nick are set to get hitched on the latter's 26th birthday on September 16, which is said to be the reason why she walked out of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which stars Salman Khan as the male lead.

Well, is this really gonna happen? All we can do is just wait and watch.