International Tiger Day: Let's have a roaring rendezvous with some of them

First published: July 29, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Updated: July 29, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Celebrated golfer Tiger Woods is the king of the 60 hectors Golf course. On that note, did you know that the male Tiger could have a territory of 60-100 km2? For a female tiger, it can be around 20 km2.

Tiger Shroff might be the only agile cat in Bollywood and rightly so! The tiger, despite weighing heavy (up to 500 pounds), can run at a speed of 49-65 km/hour.

Tiger Jeet Singh is WWE’s favourite Sikh wrestler. Saw him effortlessly picking up a fellow human? Tigers are pretty much the same too. They can carry an animal almost doubt their body weight. A tiger of full strength could carry up to 540 kg.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi holds the record for facing the most number of balls in a single test match. That's a really hungry player! On that note, a large tiger needs as much as 12 pounds of meat in a day!

India is home to 70% of tigers in the world. But human greed is a dangerous machinery. They are now a dangered species. having fallen down only to a few thousand of them. In 2014, it was 2,226 which rose up to 3,890 in 2016. The 2018 tiger census has begun and numbers are expected to go up.

tags: #Entertainment #Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi #tiger #Tiger Jeet Singh #Tiger Pataudi #Tiger Shroff #Tiger Woods

