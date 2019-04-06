IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan hails Andrew Russell as Mahendra Baahubali post his heroics against RCB

Abhishek Singh April 06 2019, 7.10 pm April 06 2019, 7.10 pm

Friday evening witnessed some fierce batting genius from Andre Russell as the all-rounder won the match for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first, the hosts posted a mammoth target of 205 after captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped the team win with their knocks of 84 and 63 respectively in 20 overs. But it was Russel’s destructive innings of 13 balls 48 which helped the hosts win the match with ease as they chased the total with 5 balls to spare in hands. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is all in praise of Andre Russel and has termed his as the Baahubali of his team.

A proud SRK took to Twitter and praised the team for their brilliance on-field and congratulated the whole team for the win but singled out the 30-year-old Jamaican cricketer’s performance. Coming in to bat late in the second innings, Russell turned the tables against the RCB with his knock which included 7 towering sixes and denied Virat Kohli and his boys their first win of IPL 2019. Shah Rukh lauded Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn’s performance but hailed Russell as Mahendra Baahubali.

Well SRK we would agree with you after witnessing Russell’s Friday outing in the middle. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik too praised the all-rounder in the post-match chat. "Those kinds of knocks, you don’t talk much,” he said.

Not just this match, Russell has also been instrumental in KKR’s other matches as he is on the third on the Purple cap list with a total of 207 runs in IPL 2019 so far. Russell has hit 22 sixes in the 4 innings that he has got a play and we can surely expect the same in coming matches as well.