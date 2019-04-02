IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Ozil

Rushabh Dhruv April 02 2019, 2.50 pm April 02 2019, 2.50 pm

Being in the industry for almost 25 years, Shah Rukh Khan has been winning hearts with his unbeatable aura, charm and of course the way he romances his co-star on the silver screen. Not just in India, he has his fans spread across the globe. Right from Hollywood sensations Zayn Malik, Hug Jackman, Lady Gaga and Shakira to Leonardo DiCaprio… the list of popular SRK fans is never-ending. Well, the superstar is not just a star but he is also a sports enthusiast and owns an IPL team popularly known as Kolkata Knight Riders. But if you thought that his passion is limited to cricket only when it comes to sports, you are wrong!

Amidst the IPL 2019 hoopla, Shah Rukh Khan caught up on a football game in London. The actor watched Arsenal beat Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium. Not just this, post the match, SRK also clicked photos with German footballer Mesut Özil and his fiancée, Swedish model-actor Amine Gülşe. Widely known face from the world of football, Mesut Özil is a German professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Arsenal. But even after being a loved footballer across the globe, he is a big admirer of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Mesut had sent out a special invitation to the Zero actor for the recent football match that took place in London. And SRK being the gentleman that he is, accepted the invitation by making his presence felt at the match and flew down to London.

The charm of SRK is unbeatable and looks like German footballer, Mesut Özil has already fallen in the trap. Remember the time when pop music sensation Pitbull visited India for IPL? He had admitted to being blown away by Shah Rukh Khan's charm as he said, "I got to learn a few Bollywood footsteps, thanks to Shah Rukh. He is an amazing performer, full of energy. There is nothing as of now, but I would definitely love to work with him in the future."