image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Irrfan Khan brightens up our Diwali, to return to shoot Hindi Medium 2

Entertainment

Irrfan Khan brightens up our Diwali, to return to shoot Hindi Medium 2

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 24 2018, 5.26 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmenthindi medium 2Irrfan KhanTwitterVishal Bharadwaj
next#MeToo: Siddharth threatened by Susi Ganesan for supporting Leena Manimekalai
ALSO READ

Pihu trailer: Eeriness is the winner!

Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha Kapoor to share the screen with a legit badminton player

#MeToo: NCW wants speedy investigation in Vinta Nanda case against Alok Nath