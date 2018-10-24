Irrfan Khan brightens up our Diwali, to return to shoot Hindi Medium 2

Actor Irrfan Khan has always surprised everyone with his brilliant acting on the silver screen. He shocked everyone when he notified his fans about a tumour, earlier this year. Irrfan took to Twitter and announced that he is suffering from Neuroendocrine Tumour and it’s been over six months that the actor has been staying in London for his treatment. Now, there's some good news for all the fans back home as Irrfan is all set to return home and commence shooting for his next film.

According to a statement released by Irrfan’s team, it is confirmed that the 51-year old actor will be returning around Diwali and will start shooting for Hindi Medium in December.

Here’s the statement on behalf of Mr Khan’s spokesperson.“The story floating about Irrfan starting Hindi Medium 2 shoot in December are all based on speculations. However, there is a possibility of him returning to India after Diwali” the statement read.

On the work front, Irrfan was last seen in Karwaan and apart from Hindi Medium 2, he is all set to team up with Deepika Padukone on the silver screen for director Vishal Bharadwaj’s next. The film was slated to go on floor this year but got postponed due to Irrfan’s illness.

We look forward to the actor’s return and we hope he comes back hale and hearty.

