Irrfan Khan refutes rumors of his return to India, says he is waiting for test results

Actor Sonali Bendre’s pictures from the Mumbai airport with her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl brought a smile on our face. Sonali who is battling the deadly cancer returned from the US for a short interval and got a heartwarming welcome at the airport. We expected the same for actor Irrfan who is currently in UK getting his treatment done. But looks like we will have to wait for a while for his home coming.

Earlier there were reports that the 51-year-old actor will be taking a short break from his treatment and coming home to celebrate Diwali with his family members. Irrfan’s home coming was later shifted to post Diwali schedule. In fact he was all set to begin shooting of his next in December. But looks like all those reports were just false and putting an end to all the speculations, the actor has himself clarified that he is not coming home anytime soon and it’s heartbreaking.

"I am still waiting for all the tests to be done and their results. I haven't planned as yet for India." said the actor. Seems his treatment is going to taking a while.The actor, who had two releases Blackmail and Karwaan this year, left the country for his treatment in the month of March. On his return, he will commence the shooting of director Vishal Bharadwaj’s next which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead and we eagerly await his return.