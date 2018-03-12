Irrfan Khan runs bare in the Blackmail teaser

Irrfan Khan has proved his mettle as a multi-talented actor capable of being wielded by any director for any role. In his next film titled Blackmail, the actor is again wearing the shoes of comedy drama after Piku in 2015. The first teaser from the film shows that audience will get to see the star in his most beloved character, a middle-class man spitting life’s sarcasm.

The teaser shows a panting Khan running through narrow lanes of a residential area wearing nothing but a paper bag with eye holes, boxers and shoes. The teaser says little about the plot except for hints of Khan playing an ordinary married man whose life went for a toss five days ago. It gives strong hints of promiscuity. But Khan being the star, we can expect more.

The teaser of my next film, a quirky comedy titled #Blackमेल. Directed by #AbhinayDeo. Produced by @tseries & RDP Motion Pictures. Trailer on Feb 22 https://t.co/P8AQ30PlDb pic.twitter.com/T64Y09kBHS — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 14, 2018

From the title of the film, you would expect a thriller. Instead the film has been classified as comedy with a bright musical score in the background supporting the claim. A comedy induced thriller seems to be the main pitch of this film.The movie is being helmed by Abhinay Deo who has also directed Aamir Khan’s Delhi Belly and Anil Kapoor’s TV show 24. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Deo, it also stars Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao and it will hit screens on February 22.