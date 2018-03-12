Irrfan Khans wife fails to clear the air around the actors health

Actor Irrfan Khan’s health status has been in the minds of his fans for the past few weeks. Ever since the actor announced that he is suffering from a severe bout of jaundice, speculations have been high about how serious his illness is. As rumour mills churned stories of the actor succumbing to something more serious than jaundice, his wife, Sutapa Sikdar took to Facebook to address the issue thanking people for their wishes while also pleading to not spread rumours.
While she referred to Irrfan as a warrior and friend, she shared little about what the actor is actually suffering from. She hinted how curiosity germinates from concern but chose not to credit or rubbish recent speculations of the actor suffering from brain cancer. The message eventually ended on how her family will soon be on its feet to join the ‘dance of life’.
Irrfan after tweeting about suffering from jaundice, had later posted that he is suffering from a rare disease. His message remained clear about not being well enough to resume his duties. As the mystery around his health intensifies, his wife’s plead to stop rumour mongers only adds to the suspense.
Khan’s physical halt means a halt for all his current projects. The actor was expected to attend promotions for his upcoming adult comedy Black Mail but that has been put on hold as well as his upcoming project opposite Deepika Padukone. This project is being helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj but the director had earlier posted about the health concerns of both his leads and that he wishes a speedy recovery to both.
Meantime, Hindi Medium is set to get a sequel with Khan as the lead. The movie is also about to get its China box office release following its success in India. T-series announced the news with a new poster of the film. With so much going around for the actor, we wish him a speedy recovery.
After the successful outing in India and winning several awards, @irrfank starrer @HindiMediumfilm produced by #BhushanKumar’s #TSeries & #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilmsofficial will now release in China on 4th April 2018. directed by #SaketChaudhary #sabaqamarzaman #DeepakDobriyal Read More- The hugely successful Hindi Medium that was released by T-Series and Maddock Films last year, has been given the distinction of a China release on 4th April, 2018. In the past, selective films have enjoyed a successful entry into the Chinese market. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan kumar Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the Irrfan Khan & Sabah Qamar starrer received immense appreciation from audiences and critics, followed by several awards, allowing Hindi Medium to organically make its way to be exhibited in China. The Chinese authorities who choose their bouquet of films every year have been so impressed with the content of Hindi Medium that rather than the main poster, they opted for the teaser poster that had been designed by celebrated publicity designer, Rahul Nanda. Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “there’s a unique twist in this tale. Hindi Medium is content driven and even though Irrfan is an internationally recognised talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man, one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth.” The poster clearly reflects the disparities in society and as the film Hindi Medium does, the image holds a mirror up to our society where the ability to speak fluent English is ignorantly considered a yardstick to measure sophistication and elitism. Producer Dinesh Vijan signs off, “This is exactly what made Hindi Medium so significant. The idea that we give importance to material wealth and our social image over the value of humanness and love baffles me, but sadly it’s what drives most of society and portraying this in a light yet the meaningful form is what resonates with audiences universally.” Here’s hoping Hindi Medium enjoys the same love and adulation across our border.