Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

Abhishek Singh April 16 2019, 8.55 pm April 16 2019, 8.55 pm

The wait for the most awaited film of the year, Avengers: Endgame, is finally closing in as it is slated to release on April 26. The countdown has already begun as we are just 10 days away from seeing the film. Last year, when Avengers: Infinity War released, no one expected that the second part will be one of the most anticipated movies of recent time. The buzz around the film is so huge, that fans globally had numerous theories to guess the story of the film whenever a teaser or trailer of the film was dropped.

With each passing year, Hollywood films in our country have only grown and with Avengers: Endgame we can see that the growth will be substantial. But do Hollywood films' growth have an effect on our desi films? The answer is yes - as Bollywood films releasing before and after the release week of Avengers have tried to played safe and have avoided clashing with the super hero franchise. While Dharma Productions' Kalank will be releasing this week, another Dharma film - Student Of The Year 2 will be releasing post the Avengers.

Interestingly, both the films have made sure that the Hollywood film doesn’t clash with their release. With Kalank releasing on April 17 which is Wednesday, the makers have decided to get 2 more days for the film at the box-office, whereas for SOTY2 it is releasing on the second week, the makers clearly don’t want to clash with the Avengers at the box-office. While Kalank boasts of the likes of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, SOTY2 has Tiger Shroff and newbies Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Avengers has already captured the market and Bollywood filmmakers are in no mood to clash their film with it. “The film will be releasing all over the India in multiple languages in around 2000 screen all around the country. To me personally, it has already effected Bollywood films because none of the films are releasing opposite Avengers. They are running days away from Avengers and it has happened for the first time in the history of Indian cinema that no Hindi or major film is releasing opposite a Hollywood release.”

With Avengers releasing in around 2000 screens off the reportedly 9000 screens available in the country, the film will surely make a historic collection. Trade analyst Atul Mohan thinks that the latest offering from the Russo brothers will break many records. “While last Avengers made around 225 crores, this one (Avengers: Endgame) is expected to do collection between 300-350 crore. The advance booking for the film hasn’t begun yet but the exhibitors are very much excited about the film, be it single screens or multiplexes, everyone wants to screen the film. Normally Hollywood films avoid releasing their films in 2K screens but with Disney backing the film, if they decide to release the film in 2K screens, you can see the film have an opening of about 45-50 crore on day 1.”

It won't be wrong to say that Hollywood films are giving tough competition to Bollywood films and in coming days it's only going to get tougher.